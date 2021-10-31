Kiprop and Kipketer win Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon

Elisha Kiprop and Valentine Kipketer won the 42km race at the18th edition of the Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon held on Sunday in Nairobi.

The physical marathon was limited to 2500 elite runners and was held on the Southern Bypass route.

Our CEO @kariuki_ngari wraps up the award giving ceremony with a jig 🕺🏾👏🏾🙌🏾 #StanChartNairobiMarathon pic.twitter.com/cmdfV7tKIy — Standard Chartered (@StanChartKE) October 31, 2021

Speaking on his 42km win, Kiprop expressed his joy at winning saying, ‘’ I am very pleased to have participated in this year’s marathon. I commenced training in June and it’s good to see the results of my hard work. I look forward to continuous growth in my athletic journey with hopes to participate in international marathons as well.’’ He commented.

Her female counterpart Valentine said, ‘’This was my first time participating in the Standard Chartered Marathon and I am very pleased with my performance. I have been training for a better part of the year with a couple of teammates and I was confident that I was well trained and prepped for the race. I look forward to participating in other races including international ones’’ she concluded.

The marathon made a comeback this year after it was cancelled in 2020 due to unprecedented challenges brought about by COVID-19 and the containment measures required.

Kshs 11.5M prize money has been allocated to go to the top athletes in different race categories.

All proceeds will be channeled towards the Futuremakers initiative which is Standard Chartered’s community initiative that supports women and youth through education, employability and entrepreneurship.