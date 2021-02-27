Kipruto credits hard work for inclusion in Olympics team

World marathon bronze medalist Amos Kipruto has expressed happiness over his inclusion in Kenya’s Marathon team ahead of Olympics set for Tokyo, Japan this year.

The 28-year-old who finished third in 2019 Tokyo Marathon, with a time of 2:06.33 will be seeking to improve on his performance at the same place.

“I feel my inclusion in the marathon team is a just reward for the hard work and great performances I have been putting in my races. Last time I won a bronze and now the only ones missing from my medal collection are gold and silver. My target is to win either of the two in Tokyo but if I end up with a bronze, I will be content with that” expressed Kipruto.

Kipruto shot to fame in 2018 when he finished second behind Eliud Kipchoge who posted a new world marathon record in Berlin.

He made his debut at the national team at the 2019 Doha world championship, winning bronze in marathon. He started his marathon career in 2016 with a victory at the Rome Marathon.

In 2017, Kipruto won the Seoul Marathon in 2:05:54, before finishing fifth in the Amsterdam Marathon in 2:05:43. He was runner-up at the 2018 Berlin marathon before sustaining a knee injury. He made a return from injury with a fourth place finish at Prague Marathon last year.

Earlier this week, Athletics Kenya named the marathon team for the rescheduled 2021 Summer Olympic games.

The 2020 Valencia Marathon winners Peres Jepchirchir and Vincent Kipchumba were included in Kenya’s marathon team for the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Making the announcement Tuesday, Athletics Kenya senior vice president, Paul Mutwii, disclosed that Kenya will be represented by four athletes each in the men and women’s categories.

The team spearheaded by the reigning Olympic marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge, and the women’s world record holder Brigid Kosgei, is expected to report to a bubble training camp in Kaptagat, northwestern Kenya on March 3.

Kenya won both the men and women’s Olympics marathon titles with disgraced Jemimah Sumgong going for the women’s gold medal at the 2016 Olympics. Sumgong has since been banned for a doping offence.

