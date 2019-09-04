Kipruto to lead Kenyan athletes at the Brussels Diamond League

A star-studded Kenyan field will line up in the men’s 3000 metres steeplechase at the Brussels Diamond League meeting, which is the final leg of the 2019 season, to be held this Friday night in Belgium.

With the world athletics championships set for later this month in Doha, Qatar, six Kenyan stars have lined up to compete in the final leg of the season led by World and Olympic champion Conseslus Kipruto.

Other Kenyan athletes in the strong field include Nicholas Bett, Benjamin Kigen and Abraham Kibiwot among others.

The ladies 5000 metres is also expected to be a star attraction on the night, with world champion Hellen Obiri leading a strong Kenyan team of six athletes.

Beatrice Chepkoech and Eva Cherono are the other two big names in the race that has also attracted Hassan Sifan of the Netherlands who won the 1500 metre race at last week’s Zurich Diamond League.