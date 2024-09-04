Kipsang: Ban on school activities during third term remains in effect

The Ministry of Education has urged strict compliance with the ban on certain activities in schools during the third term.

Education PS Belio Kipsang reiterated that the directive issued via circular on January 21, 2021, remains in effect.

“Please be reminded of the directive issued on January 21, 2021, which prohibits certain activities and visits to schools during the third term,” Kipsang stated.

“The ban on these activities is still in effect and must be strictly observed by all relevant individuals and organizations,” he added.

The directive specifically prohibits external visits and co-curricular events that might interfere with learning in preparation for the national exams.