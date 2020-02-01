Kiptoo, Chebet win Nairobi Cross Country Championship

Silas Kiptoo and Sandrafelis Chebet are this year’s senior men and women champions of the Nairobi region Cross Country championship.

The two emerged winners of the championship held on Saturday at the Posta grounds.

Chebet dominated the senior women race from gunpoint to cut the tape in a time of 35 minutes, 07.20 seconds and was closely followed by Caroline Gitonga who needed 35 minutes, 10.20 second to finish second while Summary Cherotich finished a distance 3rd in 37 minutes, 15.10 seconds.

Kiptoo from Westlands won the men’s senior race in 31 minutes, 33:23 seconds, beating Naibei Kiplimo who finished second in 31 minutes, 57:44 seconds while Joel Melly came third in 32 minutes, 06:90 seconds.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The under 20 years 8 km men was won by Joseph Waweru, who was followed by Jackson Kasaine and Victor Chepkwony who were second and third respectively.

The Nairobi meeting was the last leg of the Cross Country series and all eyes now shifts to the national trials slated for next Saturday at the Uhuru Gardens where a team will be selected to represent the country in the Africa Cross Country championships in Togo on April.