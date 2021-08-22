Kipyegon 1500m dominance continues in Diamond League

1500m world champion Faith Kipyegon followed up her impressive win at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games with another stellar performance at the Eugene Diamond League meeting in the United States, winning the same race by a far margin.

Kipyegon, who stunned Sifan Hassan in the final to take gold in Tokyo, won in 3 minutes, 53.23 seconds as she wasted no time to prove to the world that she is the dominant force in the 1500 metres.

The 27 year old clinched the top position stylishly on Saturday night 16 days after taking gold in Japan.

Norah Jeruto was also at her very best in the women 3000 metres steeplechase, clocking 8 minutes, 53.65seconds to win the event ahead of second placed Courtney Frerichs of the United States and compatriot Hyvin Kiyeng who settled for third position.

Jeruto shaved six seconds off her previous personal best of 8 minutes, 59.62 seconds.

800m Olympic champion and runner up Emmanuel Korir and Ferguson Rotich once again went head to head in the men’s race, but this time round the two Kenyans had to finish in second and third positions respectively.

Cheruiyot clocked 1 minute, 45.02 seconds to finish second, edging Korir who clocked 1 minute, 45.05 seconds. The race was won by Marco Arop of Canada

The Diamond League meetings next head to Lausanne on the 26th of August, before Paris, Brussels, Zurich and the final leg in Rabat.