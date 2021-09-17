Kipyegon aiming to finish the season on a high at Kip Keino Classic

Two-time Olympic 1500m champion Faith Kipyegon is expected to continue with her flying form in producing fireworks at the Kip Keino Classic on Saturday at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Fresh from hosting the World Athletics U20 Championships, top-class action will be returning to the Kenyan soil over the weekend for the Absa Kip Keino Classic – the final World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meeting for 2021.

Kitili-The king of the Jungle 👑 has been spotted. Global track and field stars dropping off the pitch to sample Nairobi's 🇰🇪 Wildlife 😎 An early morning Safari at the only national park located in a Capital City @KWSNairobiPark. #AbsaKipkeinoClassic #ContinentalTourGold pic.twitter.com/IVoB1hBwib — Absa Kip Keino Classic Continental Tour (@KipKeinoClassic) September 17, 2021

After winning her second Olympic gold and then claiming the Diamond League title in Zurich, Kipyegon aims to finish the season on a high in 1500m action as she is set to be joined by Winnie Chebet, Purity Chepkirui and Mercy Cherono.

“Happy because I’m racing on home soil this weekend .My last 1500m of the season at the Kip Keino Classic in Nairobi on Saturday” she wrote on her Facebook page.

A star studded line up is expected to grace Nairobi event with former Olympic 100m champion Justin Gatlin from the United States,new world 10km record-holder Agnes Tirop, Olympic steeplechase champions Soufiane El Bakkali and Peruth Chemutai, Olympic hammer gold medallist Wojciech Nowicki and Wanda Diamond League winner Fred Kerley being among the entries for the competition.

The focus in the men’s 3000m steeplechase will be on the man who ended Kenya’s dominance in the event at the Tokyo Olympic Games: Morocco’s El Bakkali.

Newly crowned world U20 champion Amos Serem and Diamond League winner Benjamin Kigen will be there to try and make sure that a Kenyan wins the event that has always been the nation’s pride in major track and field meetings across the world.

A total of 265 athletes both local and international will compete at the Absa Kip Keino Classic, the final leg of the 2021 World Athletics Continental Gold Tour on Saturday.

From the pack, 185 will participate in core and discretionary races, with 80 battling it out in the national category.