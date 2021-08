Reigning 1500m Olympic Champion Faith Kipyegon and 3000m steeplechase champion Sofiane Bakalli from Morocco are among the top athletes who have confirmed their participation in the 2nd edition of the Kip Keino Classic Continental tour slated for 18th of next month at the Moi international sports centre Kasarani. Close to 60 athletes have so far confirmed their participation in the global showpiece.