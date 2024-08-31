Kipyegon extends her winning streak in Rome Diamond League

Three-time Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon continued with her stellar performance season after winning the 1500m at the Golden Gala,the 13th stop of the Diamond League in Rome, Italy, on Friday night.

Kipyegon, who is also the double world champion, cruised to victory in 3 minutes, 52.89 seconds to secure her spot in the Diamond League Final in Brussels.

Ethiopian duo Freweyni Hailu and Birke Haylom, finished in 2nd and 3rd positions, respectively.

Another Kenyan, Nelly Chepchirchir, finished 5th.

“I am so happy. I am satisfied with the pace and with how the race went. It was all about qualifying for the Diamond League Final, about getting the points. I enjoyed the race, but I did not see the time. Golden Gala is a great meeting. The world record was not for today with the Olympic Games only three weeks ago.”Said elated Kipyegon

Olympic bronze medallist Faith Cherotich finished 3rd in the 3,000-meter steeplechase, clocking 8 minutes, 57.65 seconds.

Bahrain, Kenyan-born Yavi Mutile stormed to victory in 8:44.39 minutes, missing Beatrice Chepkoech’s world record by 0.07 seconds, followed by former Olympic Champion Peruth Chemutai of Uganda.

Kenyans Jacob Krop and Nicholas Kimeli finished 4th and 9th, respectively, in the 5000m.

Reigning 200m Olympic champion Letsile Tebogo of Botswana emerged victorious in 100m, stopping the clock in 9.87 seconds, followed by Americans Christian Coleman and Fred Kerley in 2nd and 3rd places, respectively.

Ferdinand Omanyala, the Commonwealth Champion, finished eighth in 10.08 seconds.