Kipyegon first athlete to win three Olympic titles in 1500m

Faith Kipyegon is the first athlete to win three Olympic titles in 1,500 meters after successfully retaining her gold medal in style at the Stade de France on Saturday evening.

The reigning World Champion won Kenya’s fourth gold in a new Olympic record time of three minutes, 51.29 seconds.

Jessica Hull of Australia won silver in 3:52.56, ahead of British Georgi Bell, who completed the podium with a national record time of 3:52.61.

She is now the Olympic champion in 2016–2020, and this year marks a remarkable achievement.