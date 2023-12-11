Kipyegon named the Queen of the track

Double Olympic Champion in 1500m Faith Kipyegon was on Monday night named the best athlete in 2023 amongst the track event athletes.

Kipyegon enjoyed a fantastic year, breaking three world records over 1500,5000 meters and miles, and her World title in Budapest was the third in history.

Kipyegon is the first Kenyan female athlete to win the foward Marathon World record holder Kelvin Kiptum was declared the best male athlete out of the stadium events, while Faith Cherotich and Emmanuel Wanyonyi were crowned the rising stars of the year.

The four Kenyan athletes were in Monaco, France,France to receive their awards.