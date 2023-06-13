Kipyegon rewarded 5 million and a mansion by President Ruto upon her return

Kipyegon broke two world records in a span of 8 days running in 3:49.11 in the Florence Diamond League to smash Genzebe Dibaba’s previous world record of 3:50.07 set in 2015, before shattering 2020 Letesnetbet Gidey’s 5000M world record of 14:06.62 setting a new world record of 14:5.20 in last Friday's Paris Diamond League.

Double World Record Breaker Faith Kipyegon has been rewarded with Ksh 5 million and a 3-bedroom house worth Ksh 6 million from President William Ruto at the Nairobi Statehouse upon her return home on Tuesday.

President Ruto congratulated Kipyegon for her achievement, reiterating the government’s commitment to supporting excelling sportsmen and women and improving sports facilities.

At the same time, President Ruto announced a new government reward scheme where any world record breaker will receive Ksh 5 million.

“In our new plan to appreciate our gifted achievers in sports and the creative arts, a world record breaker will be rewarded with Ksh5 million and be considered for a diplomatic passport and other national honors,” “said President Ruto.

At the same time, President Ruto rewarded 100-meter Commonwealth champion Ferdinand Omanyala with Ksh 2 million following his success in sprints.

The double Olympic and World champion over 1500 meters couldn’t hold her emotions as she promised to buy a car for her father. “I can finally buy my father a car,” said the 29-year-old mother of one daughter.

Speaking during the brief ceremony, Sports CS Ababu Namwamba hailed Kipyegon, adding that his ministry will prioritize and recognize the role played by sportsmen and women in marketing Kenya abroad.

“Kenya’s number one export to the world is our sportsmen and women; they brand Kenya in a manner that nothing else does.

Faith breaking two world records in a week has put Kenya in the global spotlight, and we must find a way as a country to honor and appreciate that.

We did not have guidelines on how to deal with national honors for our sportsmen and women when they excelled; now we do, and it will be clear through this revised new scheme of rewarding” sai Namwamba

Other athletes who flanked Kipyegon at the statehouse ceremony included world 3000 msc record holder Beatrice Chepkoech, Commonwealth champion over 800m Mary Moraa, 2017 world marathon champion Geofrey Kirui, and two-time world cross country champion Geofrey Kamworor.