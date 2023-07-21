Kipyegon shutters 3rd World record in less than 2 months with women’s Mile record

Kipyegon shutters 3rd World record in less than 2 months with women’s...

Two-time Olympic and World champion Faith Kipyegon stamped her authority as Queen of the Track after breaking the women’s Mile record at the Monaco Diamond League in France on Friday night, clocking 4:07.64 to obliterate 2019 Sifan Hassan’s record by 5 seconds.

Running behind two pacemakers who hit 400m in 1:01.76 and 800m in 2:04.10, Kipyegon then took charge and was level with the trackside lights indicating world record pace.

The 29-year-old now holds three world records in a span of less than two months after setting a 1500-metre record in 3:49.11 at the Florence Diamond League and smashing a 5,000-metre record in 14:05.20 at the Paris Diamond League a week later.



All 13 athletes who finished the race clocked their personal best times.

In other results of the night, Ferdinand Omanyala registered his first win in the Diamond League this year in 9.92 seconds, ahead of Botwasana Sentational Letsile Tebogo in 9.93 seconds, and Ackeem Blake of Jamaica in 3rd position.

Simon Kiprop and Abraham Kibiwott led Kenya to a 1-2 finish in the 3,000 MSC in 8:4.19 and 8:9.54, respectively.