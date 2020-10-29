Kiraitu discredits Infotrak poll on best performing governors

Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi has dismissed the latest research findings by Infotrak research and consulting on best performing county governments and governors saying they were fabricated.

Appearing hugely vexed by the survey that was released on Wednesday, Kiraitu maintained that the poll that ranked him 38 out of 47 county chiefs does not represent the actual situation in the county especially as far as service delivery to the citizens is concerned.

While rubbishing the survey, Kiraitu claimed that Infotrak officials were demanding bribes from his office so as to guarantee him a favorable rating in the poll.

“I want our investigative agencies to probe Infotrak. I am ready to give evidence that they were asking for Kshs.3 million so that they can give us a better number.” He charged.

“I will never give a single cent to them. Let me be number 47 out of 47.” He added

Kiraitu revisited what he termed as a fraudulent poll conducted by the firm ahead of the 2017 gubernatorial election in Meru which suggested that Murungi was going to lose to then-Governor and current Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya.

“They said I was not going to be the governor of Meru. Let them be told Kiraitu is now the governor of Meru.” A hugely infuriated Kiraitu remarked.

In the poll that continues to receive mixed responses, Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Ambetsa Oparanya was ranked as the best performing county chief in the country.

The Council of Governors’ chair received the highest approval rating as seen against set key performance indicators.

Infotrak says the survey sought to ascertain county residents’ assessment on the performance of their elected leaders especially in ensuring a smooth rollout of devolved functions as well as the availability of county government services to the people.

The poll ranked Homa Bay’s Cyprian Awiti and his Samburu counterpart Moses Lenolkula as the worst-performing governors in number 45 and 46 respectively having earned the lowest approval ratings from their constituents.