Kiraitu’s ‘Mbus’ party joins Azimio la Umoja Movement

Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi has announced that his Devolution Empowerment Party has joined Azimio la Umoja.

Kiraitu said his decision to back Raila’s fifth stab at presidency in this year’s election was based on research, talking to opponents and listening to confidential reports.

During the Tuesday meeting in Meru, the first term Meru Governor exuded confidence that Raila Odinga will clinch the 2022 Presidential race come August.

“We have done the research, talked to opponents, and listened to confidential reports. I can confidently tell you that the fifth president of the Republic of Kenya is no other than Raila Odinga. Devolution empowerment party will work with Azimio Movement for a better Kenya,” said Kiraitu Murungi.

This comes days after Meru Senator Mithika Linturi, allied to Deputy President William Ruto declared interest to unseat Kiraitu to become the third County boss.

Ruto is expected to visit Meru and Tharaka Nithi counties after holding a series of meetings in the United States and the UK.

Meru Women Representative Kawira Mwangaza has also declared that he will be seeking to dethrone Governor Kiraitu in August 9th.

Elsewhere, the Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga has said that no Kenyan will die of hunger under his Presidency.

Odinga who took his campaign to Samburu County said if elected, his government will put in place measures to cushion Kenyans against hunger promising to cushion Kenyans against drought and hunger.

Samburu is among counties bedeviled by perennial drought and overstretched pasture.

The ODM leader urged the pastoral community to vet and elect leaders based on their ability to deliver.

Raila and his allies believe they have what it takes to lead the country and present Kenyans with a new economic dawn.