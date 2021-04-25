Kirigiti Stadium Construction on course, completion delayed by rains

It will take longer than expected to complete the construction works at the Kirigiti stadium,Kiambu County due to the ongoing rainfalls. The stadium expected to have a capacity of 16,000 spectators was due to be completed in seven months at a cost of Ksh. 590 million.

Principal Secretary for Public Works, Maj. Gen. (Rtd.) Gordon Kihalangwa commended the ongoing works as he led a team of government officials on inspection tour of the facility.

“I am pleased with the progress of the stadium despite the rain challenge, and the main reason as to why we visited is to see how we can improve on drainage and sewer issues we have here” said the PS.

Kiambu County governor James Nyoro stated that the roofing of the stadium is set to commence after the completion of the drainage and sewerage system.

“As you can see, Kiambu is in between hills and all the water drains here, so next week we are going to bring our consult together to see the way forward” added Mr. Nyoro.

Sports Cabinet Secreatry Amina Mohammed launched the construction works of the stadium in October 2020.

The site Engineer, Michael Njuguna said the Stadium built to international standards will be roofed.

“It will have a football pitch, athletics track, two basketball courts, a swimming pool and an amphitheater, netball and volleyball courts,” said Engineer Njuguna.

“If it were not for the rains, we would have finished by May but now we are forced to ask for additional more three months during which at the dry season when we will finish the project,” he added.

