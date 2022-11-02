Kirinyaga CECs sworn in, urged to deliver on promises

The County Executive Committee members for Kirinyaga were on Wednesday sworn in, with Governor Anne Waiguru calling upon them to accelerate the implementation of a line-up of development programs.

The new Cabinet is a blend of CECMs and Chief Officers who served in Waiguru’s first term comprising of three women and seven men.

The team includes Jackline Njogu (Finance and Economic Planning) who served as the CEC for Agriculture in Waiguru’s first term. She is the face behind the successful implementation of Wezesha Kirinyaga economic stimulus program that has been supporting farmers to diversify their agricultural production for generation of more income.

George Karoki, takes over the Medical Services, Public Health and Sanitation docket after being promoted from the Director’s post in the same department.

Dr. John Gachara who has been the lead in charge of the National Agricultural Rural Intensive Project (NARIG-P) is now the CECM for Agriculture, Livestock, Veterinary and Fisheries, while Calbert Munene Njeru takes over the Cooperative Development, Trade, Marketing, Tourism and Enterprise Development.

James Kinyua Mutugi and Rev. Samuel Kanjobe have retained their former dockets of Education and Public Service and Lands, Physical Planning and Housing respectively.

The former Chief Officer for Water, Environment and Natural Resources, Jared Migwi will now be heading the Transport and Public Works docket, while Dennis Muchiimi has also retained the Department of Sports, Culture and Social Services which he headed in the last term.

To head the Gender and Youth Department is Millicent Nyawira Ngari while Veronicah Wangari Waweru takes up the role of CECM Environment and Natural Resources.

Governor Waiguru expressed confidence in the team that she said has been tested and found capable to deliver on the Kirinyaga Rising dream.

She said that the team brings on board vast experience in management of public affairs noting that their appointment has come a result of years of hard work and selfless service rendered in their various fields of expertise within and outside the government.

“For some of you, this promotion is an acknowledgement of your dedication to your duties in our transformational journey that we have walked in the past years as we pursued our delivery goals.” She said, of the officers promoted from other posts in her government.

She told the CEC members that she expects seamless and speedy completion of ongoing projects and others that are aligned to the County Integrated Development Plan.

With the swearing in already done, the CECM in charge of Agriculture finds on his desk, the ongoing Wezesha Kirinyaga projects for implementation. Through the program the county government has already funded 500 to undertake value chain projects in poultry, dairy, tomato, avocado, pig, fish and bee keeping among others.

An additional 350 groups have been recruited for support in this financial year. He will also be required to deliver a Tomato Processing Factory promised to enable farmers earn more from value addition of their produce.

In health, the CECM is expected to ensure the completion and operationalization of Kerugoya Level Five Hospital, the upgrading of Kimbimbi and Kianyaga hospitals from Level 3 to Level 4 Hospitals as well as completion of dispensaries across the county.

Waiguru pointed out that the Department of Finance has an enormous task of ensuring that there is improvement in revenue collection to enable the county government meet the set targets as well as transitioning the county to cashless revenue collection.

Other projects that awaits implementation include the development of Sagana Industrial Park plan, and construction of a Rice Husks industry.

“The Lands Department will be required to ensure that proper urban planning is carried out and that all public assets and land that have been grabbed or encroached are reclaimed. It will also be accelerating the issuance of title deeds to rightful land owners. We will also be completing the ongoing construction of the modern fire station at Kutus”, the Governor said.

The Department of Water, Environment and Natural Resources are also to ensure that all the towns are clean and there is adequate clean water for residents. It will also ensure acceleration of climate change interventions across the county.

After swearing in the county executive team, the Governor issued the county’s ECDE teachers with letters of appointment into the new Permanent and Pensionable scheme of service.

The scheme that has benefited 409 teachers will see the lowest paid ECDE teacher receive a monthly salary of Ksh 22, 000 while the highest paid will earn Ksh 49,570.

She said the county will continue investing in ECDE sector to ensure that they offer quality education to the young learners.