Kirinyaga County accelerates community level Covid-19 prevention campaigns

The County Government of Kirinyaga has launched an accelerated Covid-19 prevention campaign program in an effort to control the spread of coronavirus transmissions at the community level.

The campaigns are spearheaded by the Department of Health and implemented in collaboration with stakeholders from other government departments as well as religious and community leaders.

Governor Anne Waiguru says the accelerated program will see health workers and community health volunteers traverse villages educating the public on the need to strictly adhere to all Covid-19 prevention measures and also enforcing the prevention protocols.

“We are mobilizing our teams to go around the towns, villages, markets, bus stations and schools educating the masses on the importance of adhering to covid-19 prevention and control protocols”, said the governor.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



She noted that Covid-19 transmissions are already spreading across villages with most patients barely exhibiting symptoms spreading the risk of infecting many others unknowingly.

The county has so far registered 400 Covid-19 positive cases out of 2,248 samples and lost 7 people to the disease.

“It is now imperative that we observe the recommended preventive measures at all times and make it a personal responsibility to ensure that we do not contract the disease out of negligence” said the governor, reminding people to always wear their masks properly, wash their hands and avoid crowded places.

The county teams will also be enforcing prevention guidelines at bus stations, markets, schools and other public service points such as eateries and offices. Traders are supposed to ensure that there are hand washing or sanitization facilities within their premises.

The governor observed that just as much as traders should not serve customers who do not have masks on, customers should also not allow traders without masks to serve them.

Governor Waiguru noted that her administration has continued enhancing its capacity to manage Covid-19 cases in the county and recently procured 5 ventilators and portable oxygen for use in the isolation centres.

She added that 300 isolation beds are ready, waiting to be placed in one wing of the upcoming Medical Complex at Kerugoya.

In the past one-week, various county teams have carried out sensitization, enforcement and fumigation of various areas within the county.

Some of the areas covered include fumigation of Kianyaga Police Station, fumigation of Kiburu Dispensary and Baricho Health Centre and health promotion session on Covid-19 prevention and control at Njegas Health Centre as well as inspection of various eateries and market places.

The public awareness campaigns have also been carried out in schools such as Thiba Secondary and Mathias Primary as well as among boda boda riders operating in trading centres such as Ngariama among others.