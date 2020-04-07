Kirinyaga County Assembly ordered to halt impeachment motion

The High Court has ordered Kirinyaga County Assembly to halt a motion relating to the impeachment of governor Ann Mumbi.

This follows an application by the governor arguing that if the impeachment proceedings are allowed to proceed, her constitutional right will be violated.

Kirinyaga MCAs were set to discuss the impeachment motion against her Wednesday.

The high court agreeing with the defense argument that the Coronavirus pandemic would deny her a fair public hearing.

In the application, the governor had argued that the timing of the impeachment is suspect as the said motion has been tabled at a time when she cannot adequately prepare her defense due to inability to access most of the offices due to coronavirus pandemic.

According to Justice Weldon Korir, the assemblies by failing to take into account the effects of the pandemic on its operations; it had chosen a path that will result in the violation of constitutional rights and principles.

Monday, five members of parliament drawn from Kirinyaga County threw their weight behind the impeachment of area Governor Ann Waiguru.

The Jubilee party lawmakers also told off party Secretary General Raphael Tuju whom they accused of interfering in county affairs by reprimanding members of the county assembly behind the motion tabled in the assembly last week.