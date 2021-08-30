Kirinyaga County builds new classrooms, hires more ECDE teachers

Kirinyaga County has constructed 18 new Early Childhood Development and Education (ECDE) classrooms and renovated 59 others to enhance access to education.

Governor Anne Waiguru says the classrooms will create a conducive teaching and learning environment for the County’s young learners.

Waiguru said her administration remains dedicated to empowering the ECDE centers across the county to enable them provide high quality education and care.

The County Government has also hired a new Sub county ECDE Officer for Kirinyaga West as well as 10 additional ECDE teachers, bringing the total number of ECDE teachers in the county to 444.

Currently, Kirinyaga has 198 ECDE centers with a total of 18,747 pupils comprising of 9,427 boys and 9,520 girls. The Governor noted that the additional teachers were an effort to improve the teacher to pupil ratio.

She noted that additional teaching and learning materials worth around Ksh 10 million have also been procured and ready for distribution to the centers.

Some of the successfully implemented ECDE centers projects include Kiumbu, Mathangauta, Nyamindi, Gikumbo, Kiorugari, Kagondo, Kithiriti and Kutus.

According to Margaret Karanja, a teacher in Mathangauta ECDE center, before the new classroom project, her pupils used to be housed in a classroom at the nearby Mathangauta secondary school, but they are now happy to have their own classroom.

She said that project has boosted morale among her learners and thanked the County Government for the initiative.

Before construction of classrooms in the benefiting centers, pupils were learning in makeshift iron sheet structures or sharing classrooms leading to overcrowding. Others were housed by secondary schools or even nearby churches.

Catherine Wanjiku Njathara, who is a Board of Management Member at Kiumbu Primary school thanked the Governor for the project saying it has contributed to the improvement of the quality of education and care for the young learners.

She said the new classrooms which are furnished with child friendly modern furniture, have increased enrollment from 50 to 97 pupils in the PP1 class.

“Our mission is to ensure that all our girls and boys have access to quality early childhood development, care and pre-primary education so that they are well prepared to transit to primary school,” the Governor said.