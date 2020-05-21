Kirinyaga County confirms first Covid-19 case

Kirinyaga County Government has confirmed the first positive Covid-19 case in the region.

Governor Anne Waiguru said the case involved a 55-year-old male long-distance truck driver who had travelled from Malaba arriving in Kutus, Kirinyaga.

The driver is said to have taken the Covid-19 test on May 17th at Malaba border and proceeded with his journey before the results were out, which should not have been the case.

He was traced to Joymax Maize Milling Factory in Kutus and is said to have interacted with the gatekeeper and the store’s person.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The two people had in turn interacted with other staff at the factory.

Two close contacts of the patient have been admitted at Kerugoya Referral Hospital isolation centre for observation and immediate testing.

The driver had also contacted one revenue collection officer at Sagana but two were put under quarantine.

The mill has since been fumigated and closed for four days.

While confirming the case, Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru said that a multiagency team responded immediately and evacuated the patient to Kenyatta University Referral Hospital for management.

“All the employees who were on duty at the factory were also put on 14- day quarantine from where our Covid-19 multiagency team will monitor them,” she added.

According to Governor Waiguru, County Health officers are currently tracing other contacts with the aim of isolating them to prevent them from further interaction with the public.

Governor Waiguru called on the residents to be calm as the confirmed case was referred to Kenyatta University Referral Hospital saying the patient was not admitted in Kirinyaga.

“It is also important to note that at this point we do not have a single confirmed case admitted in Kirinyaga as this case in question was taken to Kenyatta University Referral Hospital.”

She urged residents and those manning border points Covid-19 screening to be extra vigilant in order to safeguard the lives of everyone.