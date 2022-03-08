Kirinyaga County Government declines to reinstate 72 sacked medics

Kirinyaga County Government has declined to reinstate 72 of the medics it sacked three years ago despite an order from the Public Service Commission of Kenya.

The area County Assembly also heard how eight out of the 80 such sacked workers were secretly reinstated leaving their colleagues suffering.

According to the County Public Service Board Chairman Ken Muriithi, the criteria used to reinstate the eight remains a mystery to date.

Muriithi told the Health Committee that even after his Board wrote to the Human Resource Manager to have the sacked employees reinstated, the County Secretary Joe Muriuki later made a phone call and ordered that the 78 have their names struck out of the payroll.

Muriuki who was also present during the hearing of a petition the sacked workers have filed with the County Assembly claimed he acted on instructions from his superior.

“Although I do not have any written document to show that I was instructed by my superior, it is normal practice to act on the strength of a phone call just as I did, “he told the Committee.

The Committee chaired by Mathew Ireri later ordered the health CEC Dr Gladys Kimingi to table her report as to whether the affected employees were still discharging their duties at their respective stations on Wednesday this week.

It was claimed the sacked employees have been reporting for duties as communicated to them by the area Public Service Board and the Public Service Commission of Kenya but had been without any salaries.

The employees who were represented at the Assembly by their lawyer Daniel Kamunda said they had undergone both physical and psychological anguish due to lack of a livelihood during the three years.

The Committee said it could summon area Governor Anne Waiguru to appear before it to shed more light on the matter.