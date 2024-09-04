Kirinyaga County Government launches animal diseases sensitization campaign

Kirinyaga County Government has launched animal diseases sensitization campaign targeting livestock farmers following reported cases of Foot and Mouth and Lumpy Skin diseases.

County Executive Committee Member for Agriculture, Livestock, Veterinary and Fisheries Dr. John Gachara said the campaign aims at equipping livestock farmers with crucial information on prevention of diseases, detection and proper management.

Dr. Gachara said private practitioners, government veterinary officers and officials from dairy cooperatives have also been trained so as to help them respond and take swift action on diseases once they break out.

The CECM said the county is a transit point for livestock coming from Eastern and North Eastern part of the country and therefore is prone to diseases like foot and mouth adding the county has more than 90,000 dairy cattle and over 30,000 dairy goats which are the main target in the campaign.

He noted that the sensitization campaign will empower the farmers with the knowledge and tools they need to protect their animals and by extension, their livelihoods.

Last month some farmers had recorded cases of lumpy skin disease and foot and mouth disease which has currently been contained.