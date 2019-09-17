Kirinyaga County govt on the spot over loss of Ksh1.2B

A section of Kirinyaga MCA’s has challenged the County government to account for over Ksh 1.2 billion which they claim has been misappropriated.

The 12 Kirinyaga County MCA’s allege that corruption was deep-rooted in the county procurement departments with millions of shillings allocated for various projects in the financial year 2017/2018 not accounted for.

Led by Mutira MCA Kinyua Wangui the MCAs also allege that some influential individuals awarded themselves contracts but still use county workers and machines to execute the tendered projects.

The County leaders have called on the ethics and anti-corruption commission to investigate the matter.

Elsewhere, the Kikuyu Council of elders have raised their concerns over the current inter-party-political wrangles.

The leaders now want the aggrieved parties to tone down and at the same time accommodate divergent views.

And on constitution amendment matters, a Kilifi County Bishop has urged Kenyans to read and understand the contents of both the Building Bridges initiative as well as the Punguza Mzigo bill.

Bishop Thomas Kakala of Jesus Cares Centre Ministries and the Patron of pastors fellowship in Malindi said both the bills were ideas of few individuals and were likely to serve the interests of the political class.