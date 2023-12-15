Kirinyaga County Gov’t steps up measures to control beetle infestation

Kirinyaga County Government has stepped up measures to control the black carpet beetle infestation that has been a menace to residents in some areas such as Mukinduri, Kagumo, and Kerugoya in Kirinyaga Central.

County Government officials have been traversing the affected villages to curb the pest, whose concentration has been mainly in areas illuminated by floodlights.

The County Executive Committee (CEC) Member for Medical Services, Public Health and Sanitation, George Karoki said though the beetles pose no physical harm to individuals the alarming infestation has been a nuisance to the residents.

Karoki said a team of public health officials has sprayed affected homesteads and business premises with pesticides to control their population, stop further spread, and reduce the damage caused by the beetles.

He attributed the outbreak to heavy rains that had pounded the area for about five continuous weeks. Karoki said that with the help of Community Health Promoters, the health department has been able to identify the affected households and business premises.

“We have identified the affected areas and our team from the health department is on site spraying. The insects have no physical harm on humans but we can just live like that. We must do everything to offer good conditions for residents and businesses,” CEC said.

Jane Wambura, a businessperson from Mukinduri, said she had been forced to close her business due to the insects but hoped to resume immediately if the infestation is controlled.

Simon Muregi from the same neighborhood said that were it not for prompt response by the authorities, the situation could have run out of hand.

“We are happy because the spraying exercise has significantly reduced the beetle population and we can now go on with our business,” he said.