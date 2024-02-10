Kirinyaga County govt urges killer brew victims to seek medical attention

County Government of Kirinyaga has appealed to people who could have taken the illicit brew that has killed about 10 people in Kangai area of Kirinyaga present themselves in hospital for medical check-up.

This is after death of more people who had been brought to hospital while in critical condition on Wednesday, three days after consuming the illicit brew.

A statement read by Deputy Governor David Githanda said there could be more people who are still at home and asked residents to check on the wellbeing of relatives known to frequent California Bar.

“We call upon those who could have consumed the illicit brew at this particular outlet to visit our medical facilities for examination and treatment,” he said.

The brew is suspected to have been laced with ethanol.

Githanda said six people had died on arrival or while being treated at the Kerugoya County Referral Hospital. He said two of the victims died on Monday while four others died on Tuesday.

The Deputy Governor said majority of the dead had been brought in by relatives while in critical condition after being picked from their homes.

He said that 20 cases were brought to the county health facilities out of which six have succumbed, while four others are still admitted in critical condition. Ten of the victims were stabilized and discharged.

The County asked liquor outlet owners to protect lives of their customers by selling them products that conform to standards set out by the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KBS).

He said the County Liquor Licensing Committee had rejected an application for license by California Bar in December last year and therefore the outlet was operating illegally.

“The County Government of Kirinyaga is committed to weed out all unlicensed liquor outlets. We wish to remind bar owners that they have a responsibility to protect lives by ensuring they are selling products that conform to standards set out by the Kenya Bureau of Standards,” Githanda said.

Further, the Deputy Governor said the county is in touch with the families of those affected the incident and was working together local leaders to assess the assistance needed.

He asked all state agencies to work hand-in-hand with the county government to eliminate illicit brews.

“We take cognizance of the fact that no single Government agency can eliminate illicit brew without working together with other law enforcement agencies. We therefore call upon all stakeholders to work hand-in-hand with the County Government,” he added.