Kirinyaga County launches massive coffee revitalization program

Kirinyaga County has embarked on a massive revitalization program for coffee farmers dubbed the Coffee Revitalization Program (CRP).

The program whose objective is to increase coffee production and productivity within smallholder systems targets 18 coffee factories within seven Farmers’ Cooperative Societies in the county

The program focuses on having government and private dealers implement farmer centric and whole value chain driven interventions that will deliver quick wins with rapid impact.

The selected factories will undergo modernization through installation of modern eco pulping equipment, metallic coffee drying beds, coffee sorting sheds, coffee seedlings nursery, expansion of coffee conditioning bins as well as tilling of fermentation tanks and solar driers, depending on individual factory needs.

The county government will also carry out capacity building for farmers and Cooperative Societies Management teams, the youth and extension officers as well as facilitate access to fertilizer subsidy and coffee seedlings.

The benefiting factories have been drawn from seven farmers cooperatives namely Mutira, Ngiriambu, Baragwi, Karithathi, Rung’eto, Mwirua, Kabare.

Governor Anne Waiguru has said that through Wezesha Kirinyaga economic stimulus program, her administration is committed to empowering farmers to improve agricultural productivity with an aim of increasing their incomes.

She noted that while the county has been supporting farmers to diversify their practice, the traditional cash crops such as coffee and tea have not been left behind since they have a great potential in turning around the county’s economy.

She said that modernization of coffee factories will increase efficiency and cut on production costs translating to more earnings for farmers.

Julius Muriuki, the Vice Chairman of Mwirua Farmers’ Cooperative Society in Ndia, said the farmers are highly anticipative of the benefits from the program.

Their selected factory, Karia-ini, will benefit from a modern eco pulping machine, metallic drying beds and a modern coffee seedlings nursery.

Kirinyaga County produces an average of 40,000 tons of coffee annually earning farmers around Ksh 2.8 billion.