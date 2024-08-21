Kirinyaga County, National Government partner to decongest prisons through Community Service Initiatives

Kirinyaga County Government has pledged to work closely with the National Government to help decongest prisons through the Community Service Orders (CSO) program.

This collaboration with the State Department for Correctional Services will allow offenders to engage in public work across various county facilities, including hospitals and markets, benefiting the community while serving their sentences.

The commitment was highlighted during a visit by Principal Secretary in the State Department for Correctional Services, Dr. Salome Muhia Beacco and Commissioner General of Prisons Patrick Arundah, who toured the ongoing projects at Kerugoya and Mwea GK Prisons.

The visit aimed to inspect the progress of these projects and discuss further collaboration, particularly in enhancing food production and reducing overcrowding in prisons.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Governor David Githanda, who represented Governor Anne Waiguru, underscored the importance of collaboration in community service.

“We identified several areas where we can assist, especially in agriculture. The Wezesha program in Kirinyaga is well advanced, and many of its components can be integrated into this partnership,” Githanda said.

He further emphasized the benefits of the CSO program, noting that it offers a constructive alternative for petty offenders.

“We can ensure that these offenders contribute positively to society by working in public spaces like markets. This not only helps them reintegrate into the community but also eases congestion in our prisons,” Githanda added.

He said the county government had donated toiletries among them soaps and tissue papers help improve hygiene in the two prison facilities.

The Kerugoya Prisons facility has already benefited from this collaboration, with the County Government responsible for tarmacking the facility. This joint effort, aimed at reducing prison overcrowding and enhancing community involvement, marks a significant step towards justice reform and social responsibility.

Dr. Salome Muhia Beacco praised the County government for its active role in improving prison facilities and its collaboration with the State Department of Correctional Services.

“The County has been instrumental in tarmacking the Kerugoya facility and maintaining cleanliness in the area,” she noted.

She also mentioned the ongoing efforts to boost agricultural production within the prison system, in line with President William Ruto’s directive to scale up food production and increase revenue.

“In Kerugoya Prison, we have expanded orchards for fruit farming, initiated fish farming, and enhanced coffee farming. Additionally, our prisons are involved in producing furniture, metal works like gates, doors, and window frames, all aimed at increasing industrial output,” Dr. Beacco said.

The PS highlighted that, through support from the Chandaria Foundation, inmates receive valuable training and certification, empowering them to support themselves and their families after their release.

“The Chandaria Foundation has established a bakery within the prison, providing inmates with the opportunity to train and earn an income while incarcerated. This initiative not only enables them to educate their children while still in prison but also equips them with skills for their future. I urge the public to support our rehabilitation efforts by purchasing these products, as it plays a vital role in the inmates’ reintegration into society,” she said.

She said a new legal reform is underway that will enable inmates to earn a stipend during their incarceration, providing them with the financial capital needed to start afresh once they are rehabilitated.

“This partnership between Kirinyaga County and the National Government reflects a shared commitment to addressing systemic challenges within the justice system and fostering a more unified approach to governance,” she added.