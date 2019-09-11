Kirinyaga county rejects Punguza Mizigo Bill

The push by Thirdway Alliance Party to have the Punguza Mizigo Draft Bill 2019 get endorsement from at least 24 counties suffered a setback in Kirinyaga after the county assembly rejected the bill.

The Bill which had been tabled before the assembly by majority leader Kamau Murango suffered a technicality after it lacked a seconder.

As Thirdway Alliance Party leader Ekuru Aukot maintains his optimism that the Punguza Mizigo Bill 2019 will get the support of majority of the counties, the discussion of the bill before the county assemblies have been marred by hiccups.

The Bill was tabled before the assembly by Majority Leader Murango but the motion flopped after Murinduko MCA Evans Ndege who was invited to second the Bill declined to do so.

According to the standing orders, if a bill lacks a seconder, it stands dismissed and can only be revived after six months.

Tebere MCA Gurdison Muchina has however termed the technicality as an organized plot to defeat the Bill.

Speaking at the County Headquarters, Kirinyaga county governor Ann Mumbi welcomed the rejection of the Bill urging the residents of Kirinyaga County to await the report of the Building Bridges Initiative taskforce.

Waiguru dismissed a proposal as contained in the Bill that seeks to reduce the number of Wards and parliamentary seats.

A section of MCAs have asked the governor not to celebrate too soon as they plan on re-introduce it back to the county assembly before the lapse of the six months window terming it a matter of public interest.

Currently, Thirdway Alliance Party leader is making his presentations on the Punguza Mizigo Bill to the Busia County Assembly chambers. Members of the public and MCAs are present.