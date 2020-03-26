Kirinyaga County rejects substandard sanitizers from two suppliers

The County Government of Kirinyaga says it will not accept substandard goods from suppliers especially those being used to control the spread COVID 19.

This after the County rejected sanitizers delivered to the Department of Health a week ago.

In a statement Director of procurement Carilus Otieno said two Suppliers were issued with a Local Purchase Order to supply alcohol-based sanitizers in 500ml bottles and 100ml bottles among other medical items.

He says the first delivery done on Wednesday last week was rejected and the supplier advised to collect the sanitizers from the Stores.

Another consignment was again rejected on Friday last week and final one rejected on Saturday evening.

Otieno says the rejection of the sanitizers was as a result the failure to meet the minimum 70% alcohol content upon testing.

He explained that upon delivery of Goods, the Stores–in-charge receives the goods delivered by the supplier and keeps them in a marshalling bay awaiting inspection and acceptance by the Ad hoc County Inspection and Acceptance Committee.

The Ad hoc Inspection and Acceptance committee subsequently ascertains conformity in quantity and quality of goods and if they meet the requirements, the goods are accepted.

If the goods do not conform, they are rejected, and the supplier advised through a rejection note to collect them for replacement or issuance of a credit note if not able to replace the same within a period of 14 days.

Otieno says the County Government of Kirinyaga is committed to guarding all residents against anything that will compromise their lives especially during this time of corona virus outbreak and cannot, therefore, afford to put into danger the lives of Kirinyaga people by providing low standard sanitizers.

