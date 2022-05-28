Kirinyaga dairy farmers receive feed production equipment

Dairy farming in Ngariama ward, Kirinyaga County received a major boost as Governor Anne Waiguru gave out feed production equipment to farmers groups.

Four groups from the ward benefited from feed mixing machines and motors, motorized grass cutters, choppers and manual hay balers.

While handing over the equipment at Ngariama Primary School, the governor said that the machines will enable the group members to cheaply produce high quality feeds which will benefit them while the surplus is sold to other farmers.

The groups that benefited include Kianduma-By Grace Women Group, Kanyakire Gituba Dairy Group, Umbanyamu Women Group and Kiangoci Self Help Group.

Waiguru said that the dairy support program that is under Wezesha Kirinyaga economic stimulus program has already funded 66 dairy farmers groups across the county in order to enable them produce quality feeds for improvement of their dairy cattle nutrition which will in turn increase milk production.

The program is also supporting farmers in artificial insemination that will upgrade their cattle from low milk producing breeds to high milk producing breeds.

“We aim at helping our farmers to increase production from the current five liters to around 12 liters per cow per day to enable them earn at least ksh. 400 daily from sale of milk.” Said the governor.

Simon Muriithi, a farmer from Ngariama thanked the governor for the support she has given to farmers saying that the program is bearing fruits. “We have more than 20 groups funded to undertake various agricultural value chains in our ward and we are seeing how the projects are improving livelihoods”, he said.

At the same time the governor issued 800 plastic chairs to 10 women groups from Ngariama. She said the seats are part of her government’s women empowerment program.

The youth from the area were also not left out as 12 football teams received uniforms and balls. Waiguru said that the support was aimed at nurturing the sports talent in the county and boosting the capacity and morale of the county teams thus increasing their chance of excelling in various tournaments which open opportunities for the youth.

To boost early childhood development and education in the ward, the governor distributed learning and teaching materials that will be used at the ECDE centers.