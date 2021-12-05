Kirinyaga Develops County AIDS Implementation Plan

Kirinyaga has developed a five-year County AIDS Implementation Plan (CAIP) to guide the HIV response in the county.

Kirinyaga County Director of Health Dr. George Karoki said that the plan will be implemented alongside other related strategies to provide a sustainable roadmap for programing, coordination and stakeholder engagement in HIV response in the county.

Speaking during the World Aids Day celebrations held at Kutus, Dr. Karoki said that over the years, the county’s department of health has been working closely with various stakeholders to see to it that HIV transmissions amongst all populations are reduced.

“The new strategy will help us achieve better outcomes towards further reduction and eventual elimination of new transmissions in the county,” he said.

He emphasised the need for every person to know their HIV status and take medication where applicable, adding that the county’s prevalence rate currently stands at 3.1%.

He noted that the county has put up appropriate early warning response systems to mitigate cases of sexual and gender-based violence and teenage pregnancies which hamper the fight against HIV.

The National AIDS Control Council (NAAC) which was represented by Samuel Kinuthia, lauded various stakeholders who have been at the forefront in advocacy on HIV/AIDS issues in the county.

Kinuthia recognised the great role that the youth in the county have been playing in advocacy and articulation of HIV issues in the community, singling out the exceptional work done by 25-year-old Charles Karuga who was named by NAAC as the nation’s number one Adolescent and Young People (AYP) HIV advocate during the annual HIV Maisha Scientific Conference.

He called upon all communities, especially the young people to work with a determined purpose of eradicating and managing all epidemics and vulnerabilities including HIV and STIs, Covid-19, non-communicable diseases, sexual and gender-based violence as well as teenage pregnancies.

The day’s world theme was, Ending Inequalities and Ending Epidemics, while the national one focused on the critical issues touching on adolescents and young people.

Kirinyaga’s event laid emphasis on prevention measures as well as the use of Pre-exposure prophylaxis medication and ARVs.

Outreach services such as Covid-19 vaccination, cancer, diabetes, and blood pressure screening as well as HIV counseling and testing services were also offered.

Several people who have been living with HIV also gave testimonies on how adhering to ARVs has enabled them to live meaningful lives.