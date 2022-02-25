Kirinyaga farmer groups embrace production of poultry feeds

Farmers groups in Kirinyaga have now embraced production of other commercial animal feeds in the wake of rising demand.

Two of the groups supported by County government of to manufacture dairy feeds are now manufacturing poultry feeds to tap into the growing market for chicken feeds.

Initially, the groups received feed mixers and single phase motor machines from the County Government for manufacturing of dairy feeds but have re-invested their income to expand production.

The demand coming from another County government initiative that supported farmers to venture into poultry farming.

Wiukirie Self Help Group Chairperson Jane Muthoni said the group which started its operation in 2020 has now mastered the art of making feeds and is expanding its share of the market.

“We have expanded our operations to making of poultry feeds. Our market for dairy feeds has grown and we plan to increase production,” she said.

Muthoni says demand for feeds manufactured by the group has been on a steady rise due to the high quality of feeds they are producing.

“We are selling the feeds to almost every village in Kirinyaga, because we have remained consistent in our quality,” she added.

Paul Wanjohi, the chairman of Kabaru Dairy Feeds lauded the County Government saying members of the group have started reaping benefits of the economic empowerment program launched by Governor Anne Waiguru, which has in turn improved their livelihood.

“We have not only increased our own milk production, but we have helped farmers reduce the cost of dairy farming. We manufacture the feeds in the village and therefore farmers do not incur cost of transport,” he said.

According to Susan Mithamo, her daily milk production has risen from four to six litres.

“We are re-investing all the income we are getting from selling livestock feeds back to the projects, we are also expanding so as to meet demand for the quality feeds,” she pointed out.

The initiative is one of Governor Waiguru’s Wezesha Kirinyaga economic empowerment program that is transforming lives of the local community through various agriculture value chain projects.

The governor said four groups in each of the 20 wards are being supported to venture into animal feeds manufacturing.

She said the support to dairy farmers has been extended to the upgrading of dairy cattle breeds through provision of quality Artificial Insemination services.

“We are expanding the AI services from the initial 50,000 cows to another 50,000 cow this year. This will ensure that as we give the animals quality feeds, we also have quality breeds. The county aims at increasing milk production from the current average of five litres per cow per day to 12 litres,” she added.