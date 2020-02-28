Kirinyaga Governor calls for resource sharing in final BBI report

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Mumbi is calling for representation, resource sharing and structure of governance to be captured in the final draft of the Building Bridges initiative report.

Speaking during the Building Bridges Initiative validation hearings in Kirinyaga County, Mumbi proposed a one man, one vote, one shilling concept was paramount saying it would address representation, resource sharing and the structure of governance in the region.

The Kirinyaga Governor called on the Mt. Kenya community to give proposals that will address the pertinent issues affecting the region.

Local leaders except for the Governor and her Deputy were conspicuously absent during the validation forum.

Local leaders from the region among them all four members of parliament from the County, Senator and Women Representative boycotted the town hall meeting held in one of the local hotels in Sagana Town.

The leaders claimed they were not involved in the planning of the meeting and only knew the venue of the forum Thursday morning.