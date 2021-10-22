Kirinyaga governor flags off drugs worth Ksh 38M

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has flagged off a consignment drugs worth Ksh 38 million for distribution to all the 66 public health facilities across the county.

The governor who received the drugs from Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (KEMSA) said that the arrival of the consignment was timely given that many of the facilities experienced shortages.

Waiguru said the consignment consists of about 100 types of essential drugs as well as non-pharmaceutical supplies, thanking KEMSA for the timely delivery despite the long queue at the drug supplier that normally causes delays.

Waiguru reiterated the County Government’s commitment to provision of accessible and affordable healthcare to all the residents citing the infrastructural and service delivery reforms that have been implemented in the county, the largest being the ultramodern medical complex at Kerugoya Hospital that is poised to raise the hospital from Level 4 to Level 5.

On Covid-19 management, the governor said that 105,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered to the county residents thereby attaining about 20% vaccine coverage in the county.

Kirinyaga has so far registered 1,713 positive cases of Covid-19 and 86 deaths.

Currently there are 8 patients admitted in Kerugoya Isolation ward and one admitted in Kimbimbi hospital while 15 are under home based care.

Waiguru appealed to the county residents to be vaccinated and continue observing the laid down Covid-19 prevention protocols.