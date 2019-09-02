Kirinyaga Governor, her Deputy skip DP Ruto’s function in Kirinyaga

Kirinyaga County Governor Ann Mumbi Kamotho and his Deputy Peter Ndambiri were conspicuously missing during Deputy President DR William Ruto tour of Kirinyaga County over the weekend.

These coming days after Mumbi stated that Mt Kenya as a region is warming up to a Raila Odinga presidency in 2022.

In attendance however were the four Members of Parliament from the County led by Woman Rep Wangui Ngirichi, Gichugu MP Gichimu Githinji, Mwea MP Wachira Kabinga, Kirinyaga Central MP John Wambugu, Ndia MP George Kariuki while Kirinyaga Senator Charles Kibiru sent an apology as he is out of the country.

Wambugu said it was unfortunate that Kirinyaga top leadership had snubbed the Deputy President’s event saying they were not even aware of her whereabouts.

About 20 members of County assembly attended the function amid claims there were order by the Governor not to attend.

The MPs and the MCAs even expressed their support towards Ruto’s presidential ambitions in 2022 saying as a region they will not succumb to intimidation.

Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua his Kiharu counterpart Ndindi Nyoro and Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichungwa graced the fundraiser and called on Kirinyaga residents to support Ruto in 2022 saying it is only fair after he supported President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2013 and 2017.

Rigathi said that no one has elected or nominated Mumbi to be the regions spokesperson and her sentiments should not be construed to be those of the region.

He said that central region is fully in support of Deputy President saying those campaigning for opposition leader Raila Odinga are the same ones who dismissed him in 2017.

The over 20 MPs from Mt Kenya region who attended the function said they will not support the BBI recommendations saying the initiative should be disbanded since it’s just a waste of taxpayers’ money.