Kirinyaga Governor Waiguru weds Kamotho Waiganjo

Written By: KBC Reporter
17

Kirinyaga Governor, Anne Mumbi Waiguru and her fiancé, lawyer Kamotho Waiganjo, finally tied the knot in a high profile traditional wedding at Kiamugumo primary school in Kirinyaga County.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, ODM leader Raila Odinga, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Senators, Members of Parliament and politicians were among invited guests.

Anne Mumbi and Kamotho Waiganjo meet at the Likoni ferry in Mombasa County 10 years ago and as they say, the rest is history.

In February 2019, Kamotho proposed to Anne and paid dowry as per Kikuyu custom commonly known as Ruracio.

