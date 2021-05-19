Kirinyaga KANU Chairman urges Kenyans not give up on BBI

Kirinyaga County KANU Chairman, John Ngure Wakathungu, is optimistic that the Court of Appeal will overturn the High Court ruling that setback the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Bill 2020.

“The BBI is on course and hopefully, the Court of Appeal will review the ruling and give Kenyans the opportunity to decide their destiny at the referendum,” he said.

Wakathungu said BBI will bring huge benefits to the Mt Kenya region saying the creation of a Ward Fund for members of County Assembly could spur growth at the local level.

“Kirinyaga for example, will get an additional Constituency by subdividing Mwea into two while the proposed Ward Fund will spearhead development in counties,” Ngure said.

“People should be sensitized more on the content of BBI through civic education, to avoid a situation where some politicians lie and the people end up relying on propaganda,” he noted.