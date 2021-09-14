Kirinyaga launches massive COVID-19 vaccination ahead of Mashujaa day

Kirinyaga County has increased COVID-19 vaccination centers ahead of the forthcoming Mashujaa Day scheduled to be held in the County.

The County Director for Health, Dr. George Karoki, says s they have increased vaccination centers from 9 to 22 to increase access for residents in the interior parts of the country.

Speaking at Thiba Dispensary Dr. Karoki urged residents to get vaccines from designated hospitals and not just anywhere.

“We discourage the public from receiving vaccines in unregistered centers especially in rallies as this is likely to jeopardize their health safety,” he said, adding that all vaccines given to the public under the guise of government must be received and logged into the system and coordinated by the department of health at the county level as per the MOH guidelines.

The director added that the designated vaccination centers are fully compliant the Ministry of Health guidelines and protocols which are in line with the World Health Organization (WHO).

He noted that the county government has enough capacity to administer the vaccines and reiterated the need for coordinated vaccination exercise in order to guarantee safety of all Kirinyaga residents.

The county has received an additional 12,000 doses of Astra Zeneca and 8,000 doses of Moderna Vaccines which will be availed at all the designated vaccine centers. He urged residents to ensure visit the nearest center for vaccine which will go a long way in protecting them from getting severely ill or dying should they get infected with the virus.