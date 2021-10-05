Kirinyaga reaping benefits from hosting Mashujaa Day

by KBC Videos

Kirinyaga has received a huge infrastructural facelift as part of the benefits envisioned in hosting national holidays in counties on a rotational basis. The national government has been undertaking various projects in the county in preparation for the 12th edition of the Mashujaa Day celebrations on October 20th. Wanguru Stadium, the venue of the event, is almost complete, with the installation of street lights in the town in the final phase. Similar works are ongoing in Kerugoya town, where the construction of the County Commissioner’s official residence and State Lodge is underway. Interior PS Dr. Karanja Kibicho has said the civil works are 90 percent complete, many of them set to be delivered in three days’ time.

  

