Kirinyaga reaping benefits from hosting Mashujaa Day

Kirinyaga has received a huge infrastructural facelift as part of the benefits envisioned in hosting national holidays in counties on a rotational basis.

The national government has been undertaking various projects in the county in preparation for the 12th edition of the Mashujaa Day celebrations on October 20th.

Wanguru Stadium, the venue of the event, is almost complete, with the installation of street lights in the town in the final phase.

Similar works are ongoing in Kerugoya town, where the construction of the County Commissioner’s official residence and State Lodge is underway.

So far, the government has tarmacked and upgraded more than 30 kilometers of roads across the county and rehabilitated the Ngurubani Airstrip ahead of the celebrations. Construction of Phase I of the Kirinyaga Central Sub-county Police Station and Offices is also ongoing.

Interior PS Dr. Karanja Kibicho has said the civil works are 90 percent complete, many of them set to be delivered in three days’ time.

“We are happy with the progress of the works. We expect everything to be finalized by October 8th after which we will begin fine-tuning the actual programme for the celebrations,” he said after leading the National Celebrations Committee on the final inspection of the stadium.

There was also a dress rehearsal for the main event capped with a military parade and powerful entertainment performance from local artists.

He was accompanied by Governor Anne Waiguru and his counterparts Prof. Paul Maringa (Infrastructure), Esther Koimett (Broadcasting & Telecommunications), and Joe Okudo (Sports) as well as Deputy Head of Public Service Wanyama Musiambo.