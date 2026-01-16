Kirinyaga rehabilitates 300km of roads to unlock market access for agri-produce

Kirinyaga County Government has accelerated its road rehabilitation programme to facilitate faster access to markets and lower cost of transport for farmers.

In the last six months, the county has completed grading of more than 150 kilometers of road and murramed an additional 135 kilometers, with works ongoing across the 20 wards.

The ongoing rehabilitation of roads has also eased connectivity to trading centres for residents to have quick and safe access to critical services like healthcare and education.

From quicker delivery of farm produce to improved access to maternity and emergency care, the upgraded road network is reshaping livelihoods and driving economic activity across rural wards.

Governor Anne Waiguru said the programme builds on sustained investment in rural infrastructure. Over the last eight years, Kirinyaga County has murramed more than 4,300 kilometers of roads, with a target of reaching 5,000 kilometers by the end of this financial year.

Waiguru said the works which has been done under the in-house Nyorosha Barabara Mashinani initiative and the Kenya Roads Board (KRB) programme is deliberately designed to help farmers lower cost of production, increase income and improve access to social amenities.

She said the focus remains on building a reliable road network that supports farming and industrialization, lowers costs and improves service delivery.

“Good roads reduce transport expenses, improve access to hospitals, enable faster emergency response and ultimately translate into better incomes, increased production, higher savings and improved livelihoods,” she noted.

The Governor said good road network is helping in unlocking economic opportunities, reducing inequality between rural and urban areas, and strengthening the county’s agricultural backbone.

Speaking during an inspection of ongoing works of the 2.5kms Gakindu road in Kariti Ward, County Executive Committee Member (CECM) for Transport, Public Works and Housing Jared Migwi said implementation of the in-house programme was being carried out across all wards, in close collaboration with the respective Members of the County Assembly (MCAs) to ensure roads with the greatest community impact are prioritized.

“We are improving road infrastructure across all wards through an in-house programme, working closely with the County Assembly,” Migwi said. He noted that MCAs help prioritize roads based on community needs and economic impact.

Migwi disclosed that the department is targeting 300 kilometres of murramed roads and over 700 kilometres of graded roads by the end of the financial year. He credited the Governor’s leadership for mobilizing machinery and resources that have accelerated delivery.

“By the end of this financial year, and cumulatively over the last eight years, Kirinyaga County will have achieved more than 5,000 kilometres of well-murramed roads,” Migwi said.

Residents of Murinduko Ward are among those already enjoying tangible benefits following the rehabilitation of the 1.2-kilometre Wamugi Road, which connects Mahigaini to South Ngariama.

Samson Karani, a Tuk-tuk operator from South Ngariama, said the rehabilitation of the Wamugi road has significantly reduced travel time and operating costs. He said he transports luggage across South Ngariama, Kimbimbi and Ngurubani, a task that was previously made difficult by potholes and impassable sections.

“Before the rehabilitation of this road, I had to go around Ikulungu–Gathigiriri to reach Ngurubani, which made the journey longer and more expensive. Now, the distance is shorter and movement is easier. The journey used to cost me about Sh 500 per trip, but now I spend around Sh 300, allowing me to charge my customers less,” Karani said.

Wamugi area chairman John Muchira said the road previously posed serious safety and health challenges. He noted that frequent motorcycle accidents occurred due to deep potholes and that transporting sick residents was extremely difficult.

“There were times when vehicles could not pass, and patients had to be carried shoulder high to the hospital,” Muchira said.

He added that the situation has improved significantly, especially for expectant mothers. “Access to maternity services is now safer, and cases of women giving birth along the road are a thing of the past,” he mentioned.

For local businesses, the improved roads have restored confidence and boosted customer traffic to her business. Elizabeth Mwangi, a hotel operator in Wamugi, said the road was previously muddy, rugged and dangerous, slowing customer movement.

“The road used to be very rugged and muddy, and it was dangerous. I personally fell into one of the potholes, and even my child was affected. Due to the bad road, many customers were afraid of coming here since they did not want their vehicles to get stuck or get dirty,” Elizabeth said.

Similar gains are being reported in Mutithi Ward, following the upgrade of the 2.5-kilometre Kiamathigira road, which connects Rukanga to Ng’othi.

Farmers have also reported reduced post-harvest losses and improved security. Charles Warui, a farmer from Ng’othi, said transporting produce to markets such as Kagio was previously a major challenge due to poor drainage and muddy sections.

“The road looked like a swamp, the road was impassable, now movement is faster and security has improved,” He said.

Similarly, Esther Wanjiku, a resident of Rukanga in Mutithi ward, said the improved road has brought dignity and relief to farmers and families.

“This road has always had problems, but I am grateful to our Governor for thinking about us,” she said. “We can now take our produce to the market and those sick to the hospital within shortest time possible,” She added.