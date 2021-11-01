Kirinyaga residents rejoice as county government completes 29 water projects

Thousands of residents of Kirinyaga are rejoicing after the completion of various projects that now address perennial water shortages in various parts of the county.

A total of 29 water projects were completed in the last financial year while others are currently ongoing.

The projects involved the installation of water pipes and fittings, drilling and equipping of boreholes, construction of water intakes, and procurement of water tanks for distribution among residents.

“The projects are in line with her vision of ensuring access to clean water by all households as a way of improving the hygienic standards in the county.” Governor Anne Waiguru said

On the provision of water for irrigation, Waiguru noted that the aim was to enhance agricultural production, which plays a critical role in the county’s development agenda.

Some of the projects completed in the past financial year include Giakairegi, Kathaka, and Kinyako water projects as well as Kirima and Kiamuthambi boreholes in Kirinyaga Central.

In Mwea Constituency, the completed projects include Kithiriti- Musangondi irrigation water project and Kiandegwa, Togonye, Kitheru, Rurii, and Kiorugari water projects that will now provide steady irrigation and domestic water supply. Others include Riagicheru which is serving about 3,000 residents with domestic and irrigation water.

In Ndia constituency, the county government completed Mukui, Sagana, and Mung’etho water projects and Kiburu and Kamoro borehole projects, while in the Gichugu constituency, Ngariama Njukiini and Kiagikiki projects are among those completed.

Judy Wanjiku, a beneficiary of the Kiburu borehole says that the project has brought great relief especially to women who have had to travel long distances in search of water for domestic use.

Apart from supplying clean water to households, Governor Waiguru noted that the projects also created employment opportunities for youths who provided labor during the various phases of implementation.

In previous years, Waiguru’s administration had completed 27 water projects benefiting more than 30,000 residents in the county.

The projects include Mwea Makima which now serves about 5,639 households in Wang’uru and its environs where water shortage had been a major issue of concern for a long time. Availability of clean water in Mwea has led to the reduction of waterborne diseases that were prevalent in the area as a result of some residents fetching disease-infested water from rice canals.

Governor Waiguru said that the accelerated program to complete water projects in the county targets to connect 80% of all households in the county with piped water by next year.