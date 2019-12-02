Kirinyaga residents urged to stop stigmatizing people living with HIV/AIDs

The high level of stigmatization of people living with HIV in Kirinyaga County is worrying, Deputy Governor Peter Ndambiri said on Sunday during world Aids day.

Speaking at Kiamutugu Secondary School, Ndambiri said statistics from the UNAID showed one living with the virus is likely to be discriminated by almost half the total number of residents since the index is 49.2 per cent.

The deputy governor said the county will start sensitization programs from the village level to educate residents on the need to come out and seek assistance and treatment of the virus.

Ndambiri further blamed the high cases of suicide in the county to the disease and noted that when one has been stigmatized due to his or her HIV AIDs status they are likely to commit suicide.

The Kirinyaga second in command urged residents to embrace each other regardless of ones HIV status since there are many ways one can contract the virus and not only through sexual intercourse.

One can contract the virus by sharing sharp objects, in an accident or one can be born with the virus if the parents were positive but did not seek treatment, he said

The deputy governor though noted that cases of new infection s in the county had dropped to three per down from 3.9 per cent last year.

Ndambiri observed that some 14,489 people in Kirinyaga county are living with HIV and said one of the measures the county will take is to involve men in health by educating them through public barazas.

The deputy governor further called on residents to tests for diseases early so that they can seek medication at an early stage noting that many residents fear going for diagnosis for the fear of the unknown.