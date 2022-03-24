Kirinyaga UDA aspirants decry alleged state harassment, intimidation

Aspirants seeking various seats under the Deputy President William Ruto-led United Democratic Alliance (UDA) in Kirinyaga County are calling for an end to what they termed as intimidations and threats from the state.

Speaking at a press conference in Kerugoya on Wednesday, the aspirants lamented arrests to some of the contestants as well as summons by government agencies over ‘trumped-up accusations.’

They cited the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) as some of the agencies being used to harass and threaten them.

Led by UDA county chairman Maina Kihia and coordinator Moses Muciri Mohamed, the group claims that the latest move is only aimed at forcing them to shift their allegiance to Jubilee Party.

“They are doing everything within their means to stop us from supporting Deputy President William Ruto including bribing UDA candidates to move to Jubilee,” said Kihia.

Kihia further dismissed recent reports indicating that a section of UDA coordinators had defected to the ruling party, insisting that the DP Ruto-led outfit remains intact in the region and that not a single official had left to join their competitors.

“Those who were being paraded last week as having defected to Jubilee have never been members of UDA leave alone being officials. These are cheap political machinations being used to hoodwink people that there is a Jubilee party in Kirinyaga, I want to say the party died and was buried a long time ago,” he said.

On his part, Mohamed asked all state officials to concentrate their energies on ensuring Kenya is peaceful and secure before, during, and after the elections.

“Kirinyaga County is solidly behind Deputy President William Ruto and the UDA party, our stand is that President Uhuru has had his 10 years in power and now it is time for Ruto to have his ten as earlier agreed,” said Mohamed.

Aspiring women representatives Anne Wangechi and Jane Mugo stressed that no amount of intimidation will sway UDA candidates and supporters into joining Jubilee or supporting Azimio Presidential candidate Raila Odinga.

The aspirants appealed to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to ask all civil servants to be non-partisan and stay away from politics.

They also claimed that the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) is under pressure to charge governor Waiguru on ‘non-existent issues’ in a bid to blackmail her into leaving UDA.