Kisii: Busy schedule for Ruto in day two development tour

President William Ruto is expected to commission and inspect various projects today during his second day development tour of Kisii and Nyamira counties.

A tentative programme shows the Head of State will begin at the Kisii State Lodge where he will hold talks with the region’s leaders on developmental issues before heading to launch the Nyaribari Chache Cancer Centre (near Kisii School).

The President will later head to Keroka Hospital and then proceed to commission the Ekambo Affordable Housing projects.

He is further set to flag off the construction of Sombogo Road Marani and Daraja Mbili in key projects intended to benefit the residents.

On Monday while in Nyamira, President Ruto announced the upgrade of 68 schools in Borabu, North Mugirango, West Mugirango and Kitutu Masaba constituencies.

In North Mugirango Constituency, he laid the foundation stone for the construction of a dormitory at Kiabonyoru High School.

More to follow…