Kisii County Assembly approves BBI Bill

Written By: Claire Wanja/Sylvester Rutto

BBI proponents now need 16 counties for the Bill to make its way to Parliament and then a referendum.

Kisii County Assembly has approved the Constitution Amendment Bill 2020 becoming the 8th County Assembly to vote in favor of the bill.

Meanwhile, counties of Nairobi and Laikipia are among several other Counties that are Thursday expected to debate and vote on the bill.

This comes even as several counties are engaging public to deliberate on the bill.

The County Assembly of Kilifi which has also commenced the public participation on the bill, has referred the bill to seven committees that will go to all the 35 wards where residents will be allowed to decide its fate.

Kilifi county Speaker Jimmy Kahindi Kadhua, said that although the bill should have been referred to the Justice Committee of the Assembly, the house had seen it fit to form the committees which would go to all the seven constituencies collecting the views of the people.

He said residents will have a chance to either approve or reject the bill before the assembly gives its final decision on 10th of March.

So far seven county assemblies have adapted the bill. The counties are Siaya, Kisumu, Homa Bay, West Pokot, Trans Nzoia, Busia and Kajiado.

It is only Baringo County Assembly that has rejected the bill but the pro-BBI filed a case in court challenging the vote outcome.

