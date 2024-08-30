Kisii County Assembly Clerk removed from office

Suspended Kisii County Assembly Clerk James Nyaoga has been removed from office by the County Assembly.

According to the Speaker Philip Nyanumba , the Clerk was shown the door on grounds of gross misconduct, misbehavior, violation of Chapter 6 of the Kenya Constitution and County Assembly regulations.

The Boochi-Tendere ward MCA, James Ondari, tabled the motion which succeeded in kicking -out Nyaoga with a majority 55 against 13 votes.

Ondari said the clerk had to go since the allegations had been proved.

But Marani MCA who is the minority leader cried foul claiming Nyaoga’s exit was planned.

He claimed the matter had been referred to court where it was ruled that the Human Resource channels be invoked in its resolution but the assembly ignored.

Ombachi further alleged the clerk could not expect justice to be served on him when some of those who testified against him were his perceived opponents.

The removal of the Clerk added to a similar action meted out previously against the former Deputy Governor Dr Robert Monda.