Kisii County gets grant to set up business incubation hub

Kisii County has partnered with Kenya Climate Innovation Centre (KCIC) to set up a business incubation hub in the region under the Agribiz program funded by the European Union and Denmark to boost its agribusiness sector.

The programme is being carried out across the country and is set to benefit more than 2,400 women and youth agribusiness enterprises to a tune of Ksh 5.1b.

KCIC and the County Government have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at accelerating the programme in the region.

KCIC CEO Edward Mungai, said the program funds will be provided to those eligible in starting agribusinesses in two months time.

Mungai noted that the AgriBiz programme is aimed at promoting sustainable employment for youth and women by providing training, coaching and mentorship business skills in running successful agricultural enterprises.

Kisii County Agriculture CEC Esman Onsarigo, said the program will complement an ongoing projects at the Kisii Agricultural Training Centre of establishing an agribusiness field demonstration facility geared towards empowering youths into self-employment and food production.

It is expected that with increased productivity, commercialization and enhanced competitiveness of agricultural production, the core objectives of creation of employment, food security and increase in incomes among farmers in the county will be realised.

Kisii County Secretary, Patrick Lumumba thanked the Agribusiness Program donors for identifying the devolved unit as one of the counties to benefit from the grant.

He termed it as a yardstick towards revolutionizing agriculture and absorbing more residents into agricultural activities considering the decline of white collar jobs.