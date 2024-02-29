Kisii MCAs impeach Deputy Governor Robert Monda

53 MCAs out of 70 Thursday afternoon voted for his ouster

Kisii County Deputy Governor Robert Monda has been impeached.

53 MCAs out of 70 Thursday afternoon voted for his ouster while 15 were against. The DG was kicked out of office for abuse of office, violating the constitution and gross misconduct.

He however denied the charges when he appeared before the assembly. Ichuni Ward Representative Wycliffe Siocha filed the impeachment motion on February 21.

Assembly Speaker Philip Nyanumba who read the results said the assembly had received the support of two-thirds of MCAs.

Speaking to the media after the impeachment, Monda’s advocate Katwa Kigen claimed the results were predetermined.

Three MCAs Lilian Gor, Bouse Mairura and Amos Onderi said the motion was unprocedural, illegal, and unlawful.